Russia's Sheremetyevo Int'l Airport Says Will Commission 3rd Runway On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russia's Sheremetyevo Int'l Airport Says Will Commission 3rd Runway on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russia's Sheremetyevo International Airport will commission its third runway on Sunday, the airport's press service said on Tuesday.

"On September 1, 2019, the Sheremetyevo International Airport launches the third runway," it said.

Sheremetyevo is Russia's busiest airport located northwest of Moscow. Its passenger traffic increased 14.3 percent year-on-year to 45.7 million passengers in 2018.

