ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has completed and commissioned into service 11 vessels in 2020, setting a new record for the Russian company, USC vice president for military shipbuilding Vladimir Korolyov said on Wednesday.

"In 2020, the corporation delivered a record number of ships - nine new ships and two more ships after repair and modernization. This is a record number for USC since its establishment in 2007," Korolyov told reporters at the opening of the tenth edition of Russia's International Maritime Defense Show "IMDS-2021" in St. Petersburg.

According to the USC vice president, the corporation continues to pay close attention to civil shipbuilding.

"The share of civil shipbuilding in 2020 reaches 21 percent.

This is a good figure for us. The number of vessels for civil use commissioned in 2020 reached 19 units," Korolyov said.

More than 270 companies, including over a dozen foreign firms, are participating in the "IMDS-2021" defense show, which kicked off in St. Petersburg on Wednesday and will run until June 27. Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) and the Rostec state corporation will be participating in the exhibition showcasing new armament.

Delegations from more than 70 countries were invited to attend the event, organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. The maritime defense show is being held at the Lenexpo Exhibition Complex, as well as at the nearby Marine Station mooring complex.