Russia's Shoigu Arrives In Severomorsk For Talks With Submersible Fire Incident Commission

Wed 03rd July 2019

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived on Wednesday in the Russian city of Severomorsk for talks with the commission establishing the reasons behind the deadly fire incident on board of the research deep-sea submersible, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived on Wednesday in the Russian city of Severomorsk for talks with the commission establishing the reasons behind the deadly fire incident on board of the research deep-sea submersible, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Fire broke out on Monday on board of the submersible, designed to conduct sea floor surveys in the interests of the Russian Navy. Fourteen submariners, including seven captains first rank and two Heroes of Russia, died as a result of poisoning with combustion gas.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched probe into the incident.

"At the request of Russian President [Vladimir Putin], Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu arrived on Wednesday to Murmansk Region's Severomorsk, where he will listen to [statements by] Northern Fleet Commander-in-Chief Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseev and Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov and will also hold a meeting with the members of the commission establishing the reasons behind the fire on the research deep-sea submersible," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

