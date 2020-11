(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who has arrived in Armenia, is holding a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister's press secretary, Mane Gevorgyan, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The Russian Defense Minister has arrived in Armenia. He is currently meeting with the prime minister," Gevorgyan said.

Later on the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to pay a visit to Armenia.