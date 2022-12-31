MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday that the upcoming New Year celebrations have acquired a more profound meaning as a symbol of hopes for peace amid the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Shoigu noted that the outgoing year brought "grave challenges that changed the usual course of time" and Russia will enter a new year amid a "difficult military and political environment."

"In these circumstances, the upcoming New Year's Day remains not only a good popular tradition, but also acquires a deeper meaning, being a symbol of our hopes for a peaceful future," the defense minister said.

He thanked the military for their courage and bravery, wishing them good health, loyal friends, and clear skies.

"Our victory, like the New Year, is inevitable," Shoigu said.

The defense minister also expressed particular gratitude to medical workers, defense industry specialists, builders and volunteers, as well as other citizens who make their invaluable contribution to the strengthening of national defense and ensuring a peaceful life on the liberated territories.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their financial and military support of Kiev.