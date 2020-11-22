Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov to discuss the implementation of a joint declaration on Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov to discuss the implementation of a joint declaration on Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Dear President, I am grateful to you for taking the time to meet with us to discuss urgent and pressing issues. Time flies quickly after the adoption of the statement by the heads of state of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan [on Karabakh]," Shoigu said.

The Russian minister added that the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh was observed and expressed confidence that this would continue.

"I believe that not much time has passed since the historic statement, but the peacekeeping forces have already been deployed to the positions that were determined, to 23 posts.

Main highways have been taken under control to ensure security on the line of contact. The return of refugees began. All the work that has been done to date is naturally yielding results. During this time, the ceasefire has been observed, and I am confident that it will continue to be so," Shoigu said.

The Azerbaijani president, in turn, highly appreciated the progress in the implementation of the trilateral statement on Karabakh and Russia's efforts to stabilize the situation, including the actions of Russian peacekeepers in the region.

"In our opinion, the provisions of the statement are being successfully implemented, and this once again demonstrates the readiness of both the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to put an end to the long-term conflict and come to a political settlement," Aliyev added.