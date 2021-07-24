UrduPoint.com
Russia's Shoigu Discusses Afghanistan-Related Threats With Tajik Counterpart - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed with his Tajik counterpart, Sherali Mirzo, the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border, as well as measures to eliminate Afghanistan-related threats during a phone conversation, the Russian defense ministry said on Saturday.

"During the talks, the sides discussed the situation in the Tajik-Afghan border region and joint measures to eliminate the threats related to the escalated situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

