UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Shoigu Discusses Situation In Syria's Idlib With Turkey's Akar - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:30 PM

Russia's Shoigu Discusses Situation in Syria's Idlib With Turkey's Akar - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed stabilization of the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday amid an escalation of tensions in the Syrian region.

"During the phone conversation, [the two ministers] discussed the issues of stabilization of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also exchanged opinions on the situation in Syria.

Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Turkey had not fulfilled several key commitments on Idlib, which were agreed upon during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in September 2018. Ankara, in its turn, maintained that it fulfilled its obligations in Idlib.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan February September 2018

Recent Stories

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

23 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

45 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

47 minutes ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

53 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul B ..

57 minutes ago

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe one-off Test scoreboard

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.