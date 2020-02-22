MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed stabilization of the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday amid an escalation of tensions in the Syrian region.

"During the phone conversation, [the two ministers] discussed the issues of stabilization of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also exchanged opinions on the situation in Syria.

Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Turkey had not fulfilled several key commitments on Idlib, which were agreed upon during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in September 2018. Ankara, in its turn, maintained that it fulfilled its obligations in Idlib.