BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Serbia next year, while his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vulin, may visit Russia in April, the Serbian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Vulin held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Botsan-Harchenko, during which the parties discussed successful defense industry cooperation between Moscow and Belgrade.

"During the meeting, the visit of the Russian defense minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, was confirmed for 2020. Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko handed Minister Vulin an invitation to the Moscow Conference on International Security in April in Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.

Vulin added that Serbia adhered to military neutrality, pursuing an independent policy and maintaining good relations with partners in the East and the West.