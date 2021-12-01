UrduPoint.com

Russia's Shoigu Inks Military Cooperation Deal With Vietnamese Counterpart - Moscow

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang, on Wednesday signed an agreement on defense industry cooperation between the countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said

"In Moscow, during a bilateral meeting, Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and his Vietnamese counterpart, General of the Army Phan Van Giang, signed an intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation and an interdepartmental memorandum on cooperation in the field of military history," the ministry said in a statement.

Shoigu spoke about Russia and Vietnam amassing a unique experience of cooperation based on long-standing friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.

"We invariably pay priority attention to cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres. Vietnam is one of the key states in the Asia-Pacific region with modern and well-equipped armed forces," the Russian minister stated.

The ministers discussed prospects for military and technical cooperation as well as outlined a plan for future partnership at the closed part of the meeting.

