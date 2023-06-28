Open Menu

Russia's Shoigu, Iran's Bagheri Discuss Military Cooperation In Phone Conversation -Moscow

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Russia's Shoigu, Iran's Bagheri Discuss Military Cooperation in Phone Conversation -Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff of the Iranian armed forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri discussed military cooperation during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Today ... Shoigu held a phone conversation with ... Bagheri.

Topical issues of bilateral military cooperation were discussed. An exchange of views took place on issues of regional security and the international situation. The sides confirmed their intention to deepen dialogue and develop contacts in the defense sector," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Iranian Tasnim news agency, Bagheri invited Shoigu to Iran.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia

Recent Stories

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

39 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

2 hours ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

6 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

6 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

6 hours ago
Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

7 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

7 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

8 hours ago

More Stories From World