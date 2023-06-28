MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff of the Iranian armed forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri discussed military cooperation during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Today ... Shoigu held a phone conversation with ... Bagheri.

Topical issues of bilateral military cooperation were discussed. An exchange of views took place on issues of regional security and the international situation. The sides confirmed their intention to deepen dialogue and develop contacts in the defense sector," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Iranian Tasnim news agency, Bagheri invited Shoigu to Iran.