MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz, discussed by phone the prospects for military cooperation and the situation in the middle East, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The parties discussed topical issues and possible prospects for bilateral military cooperation, the situation in the Middle East. The talks confirmed the mutual aspiration of the parties to further development of Russian-Israeli cooperation in the military sector," the ministry said.