Russia's Shoigu, Kim Jong Un Hold Meeting, Discuss Security - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Russia's Shoigu, Kim Jong Un Hold Meeting, Discuss Security - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, during which the parties discussed security and defense issues, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday, citing North Korean state media.

On Tuesday, a Russian delegation led by Shoigu arrived in North Korea on a three-day visit at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to participate in the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement in the 1950-1953 Korean War celebrations.

The report added that Shoigu gave Kim Jong Un a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

