(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to Pyongyang, with the two officials discussing issues of global and regional security, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the visit in Pyongyang, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu has been received by President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) Kim Jong Un," the ministry said in a statement.

Shoigu and Kim had exchange of opinions on issues of global and regional security, it added.

The Russian minister will also take part in a military parade on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War of 1950-1953, the defense ministry also said.