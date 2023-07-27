Open Menu

Russia's Shoigu, Kim Jong Un Hold Meeting In Pyongyang - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Russia's Shoigu, Kim Jong Un Hold Meeting in Pyongyang - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to Pyongyang, with the two officials discussing issues of global and regional security, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the visit in Pyongyang, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu has been received by President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) Kim Jong Un," the ministry said in a statement.

Shoigu and Kim had exchange of opinions on issues of global and regional security, it added.

The Russian minister will also take part in a military parade on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War of 1950-1953, the defense ministry also said.

Related Topics

Army Exchange Russia Visit Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

9 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

11 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

11 hours ago
Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

11 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

11 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

11 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

11 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

11 hours ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World