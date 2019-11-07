UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Shoigu Pledges 'Robust' Participation In India's DefExpo - Indian Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Russia's Shoigu Pledges 'Robust' Participation in India's DefExpo - Indian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu promised Russia's active participation in India's DefExpo military exhibition in February next year, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu met with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, who is currently on his first visit to Russia since his appointment to the post in late May.

"Responding to [Minister Singh's] invitation, the Russian Defence Minister assured robust Russian participation in DefExpo 2020, to be held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 5-8, 2020," the document read.

Besides, Shoigu has underlined Moscow's commitment to "extend all possible support in enhancing India's defence capabilities, including cooperation in advance and cutting-edge technology," the Indian ministry said.

Related Topics

India Defence Minister Technology Moscow Russia Visit Lucknow February May 2020 Post All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

18 minutes ago

UAE’s C4IR employs technology for governance of ..

18 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of newly appoi ..

33 minutes ago

World Government Summit, Expo 2020 Dubai will set ..

48 minutes ago

Gargash meets with Singaporean Senior Minister of ..

48 minutes ago

UNRWA Commissioner-General Karehubuhl Resigns Amid ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.