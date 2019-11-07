MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu promised Russia's active participation in India's DefExpo military exhibition in February next year, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu met with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, who is currently on his first visit to Russia since his appointment to the post in late May.

"Responding to [Minister Singh's] invitation, the Russian Defence Minister assured robust Russian participation in DefExpo 2020, to be held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 5-8, 2020," the document read.

Besides, Shoigu has underlined Moscow's commitment to "extend all possible support in enhancing India's defence capabilities, including cooperation in advance and cutting-edge technology," the Indian ministry said.