UrduPoint.com

Russia's Shoigu Praises Belarus' Resolve To Stand Against Hostile US Politics

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Russia's Shoigu Praises Belarus' Resolve to Stand Against Hostile US Politics

Russia values its staunch alliance with Belarus amid mounting pressure from the West and appreciates Minsk's determination to resist the antagonistic political line of the United States and its partners, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Russia values its staunch alliance with Belarus amid mounting pressure from the West and appreciates Minsk's determination to resist the antagonistic political line of the United States and its partners, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu arrived in Belarus to meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, and discuss pressing matters pertaining to bilateral military cooperation. The defense chiefs of Russia and Belarus signed a protocol to a 1997 bilateral agreement on the joint provision of regional security.

"The Republic of Belarus has been and remains our trusted partner. This is especially important today, under unprecedented pressure of the collective West and the undeclared war against our countries," Shoigu said during negotiations with Khrenin.

Shoigu extolled Belarus' resolve to "counter the hostile course of the US and its allies" as well as its willingness to jointly ensure the military security of the Union State.

Belarus is currently hosting combat readiness exercises involving Russian and Belarusian troops comprising a joint regional military group, Shoigu said.

On October 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow agreed on deploying a joint military group as the security situation was declining on the western border of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russian founded in 2000.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Alliance Belarus United States October Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

PANAH opposes tobacco industry efforts to legalize ..

PANAH opposes tobacco industry efforts to legalize heated products

3 minutes ago
 Transgenders to be get assistance under Benazir Ka ..

Transgenders to be get assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns assassination attempt on Pak ..

Saudi Arabia condemns assassination attempt on Pakistan's envoy in Kabul

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal advises PTI to stop 'hatching conspira ..

Ahsan Iqbal advises PTI to stop 'hatching conspiracy' against national instituti ..

3 minutes ago
 Terrorist commander killed during exchange of fire ..

Terrorist commander killed during exchange of fire with Security forces: ISPR

9 minutes ago
 Some G20 Countries May Join Price Cap on Russian O ..

Some G20 Countries May Join Price Cap on Russian Oil - EU Official

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.