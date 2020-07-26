MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that the armed forces had proposals for more comprehensive implementation of state armament program.

Putin and Shoigu held a one-on-one meeting on the presidential aircraft following the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.

"There are several issues that, in our opinion, will help a better, more comprehensive implementation of the quantitative part of the state armament program. After your meeting with government officials on the budget for next year, we also have proposals there, I would like to see and discuss them today," Shoigu said to the president.

The minister added that modernization presented new opportunities and prospects in the military industrial complex.

Putin expressed his gratitude to all the military personnel who took part in the Navy Day parades in St. Petersburg and around the country.