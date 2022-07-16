UrduPoint.com

Russia's Shoigu Receives Reports Of Military Commanders On Operation In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Russia's Shoigu Receives Reports of Military Commanders on Operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu received reports of commanders of the Southern and Center Groups of Forces as well as other military officials on the current situation in Ukraine, Kiev's actions and the progress on achieving the objectives of the special military operation, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"At the command post, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from Army General Sergei Surovikin, commander of the South group, Colonel General Alexander Lapin, commander of the Center group, and other commanders on the current situation (in Ukraine), the nature of enemy actions and the progress of the Russian Armed Forces' combat tasks," the statement said.

Upon hearing the reports, Shoigu instructed the officials to intensify the actions of the Russian military in all directions to prevent Kiev's mass strikes on civilian infrastructure and citizens in Donbas and other regions.

The minister also presented Lapin and Major General Esedulla Abachev with Gold Star medals, an insignia of honor issued to those holding the title "Hero of the Russian Federation" for the courage and heroism shown while performing their military duty.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Hearing Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Progress Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Gold Post All From

Recent Stories

Pak vs SL: Bowlers lead Pakistan to strong positio ..

Pak vs SL: Bowlers lead Pakistan to strong position as hosting team reduced to 8 ..

2 minutes ago
 PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at ..

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at the ICC Annual Conference

1 hour ago
 New US law protects India from punitive actions ov ..

New US law protects India from punitive actions over Russian missile deal

2 hours ago
 SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disput ..

SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disputes through peaceful means

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.