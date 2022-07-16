MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu received reports of commanders of the Southern and Center Groups of Forces as well as other military officials on the current situation in Ukraine, Kiev's actions and the progress on achieving the objectives of the special military operation, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"At the command post, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from Army General Sergei Surovikin, commander of the South group, Colonel General Alexander Lapin, commander of the Center group, and other commanders on the current situation (in Ukraine), the nature of enemy actions and the progress of the Russian Armed Forces' combat tasks," the statement said.

Upon hearing the reports, Shoigu instructed the officials to intensify the actions of the Russian military in all directions to prevent Kiev's mass strikes on civilian infrastructure and citizens in Donbas and other regions.

The minister also presented Lapin and Major General Esedulla Abachev with Gold Star medals, an insignia of honor issued to those holding the title "Hero of the Russian Federation" for the courage and heroism shown while performing their military duty.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.