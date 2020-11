Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday briefed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on the peacekeeping operation in Karabakh, saying that 23 observation posts have been set up, while peacekeepers control the road to Stepanakert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday briefed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on the peacekeeping operation in Karabakh, saying that 23 observation posts have been set up, while peacekeepers control the road to Stepanakert.

"We have arrived with specific tasks.

You know that after the signed trilateral statement, we deployed a peacekeeping contingent. During these days, we covered almost all the territory of Karabakh. Twenty-three posts were set up. We control the road to Stepanakert. We ensure the return of refugees. Now, peaceful life has been established. And from our side, the main task is to prevent bloodshed. This is the task that our Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Vladimir Putin] set for us," Shoigu said.