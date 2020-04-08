UrduPoint.com
Russia's Shoigu Says Foreign Officials Often Try To Falsify Information About WWII

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:53 PM

Russia's Shoigu Says Foreign Officials Often Try to Falsify Information About WWII

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has remarked on increased number of attempts by foreign officials to falsify the information about the World War II, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has remarked on increased number of attempts by foreign officials to falsify the information about the World War II, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday in a statement.

Shoigu has asked the Investigative Committee to launch criminal cases against foreign officials responsible for demolition of monuments to the Soviet people.

"Shoigu has drawn the attention of Alexander Bastrykin [the head of the Investigative Committee] to the fact the there have been lately 'more and more attempts by foreign officials of some states to falsify the historical truth about the USSR's decisive contribution to the victory over the Fascists during the World War II and the Great Patriotic War," the statement read.

