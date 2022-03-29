UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 04:18 PM

The thoughtless use of certain weapons by the Ukrainian military threatens civilian shipping in the Black Sea, where drifting mines have been recently observed, and has negative consequences in other regions, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Turkey put on alert its trawlers and patrol aircraft over mines drifting in the Black Sea. The decision came after the country's forces had found and neutralized two Ukrainian naval mines in the Bosphorus Strait last weekend.

"A real threat to civilian shipping has been created in the Black Sea," Shoigu said at a conference call, adding that "consequences of the thoughtless use of certain weapons by the Ukrainian military are manifested in various regions.

Earlier in March, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odesa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the drifting of mines to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the seas of the Mediterranean Basin.

Last Saturday, Moscow warned Black Sea neighbors that naval mines drifting from Ukrainian ports would reach the Romanian and Bulgarian coasts in a matter of days.

