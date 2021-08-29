UrduPoint.com

Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number Of Precision Weapons In Afghanistan

Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number of Precision Weapons in Afghanistan

The US troops evacuating from Afghanistan left behind a large number of precision weapons which are a potential source of threats, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The US troops evacuating from Afghanistan left behind a large number of precision weapons which are a potential source of threats, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.

The Russian defense ministry is currently analyzing the risks and threats in Afghanistan, he said.

"The list certainly includes illegal drugs and the large number of weapons left behind, including portable precision weapons, such as anti-tank guided missiles and surface-to-air missiles. While some discuss the several dozens of Javelins supplied by the United States to Ukraine, in this case [Afghanistan] there is over a hundred. The only difference is that it was not supplied but left behind," Shoigu told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

