UrduPoint.com

Russia's Shoigu Says US Plans To Use Illegal Afghan Militants To Destabilize Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Russia's Shoigu Says US Plans to Use Illegal Afghan Militants to Destabilize Region

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The United States plans to use illegal militant groups in Afghanistan in order to destabilize the situation in the region, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"Afghanistan remains one of the volatile hotspots. The main threat comes from illegal armed groups, which have strengthened their positions in the country after the Taliban islamic movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power. We believe that the US intends to use the potential of these terrorist groups to destabilize the region," Shoigu said at the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk.

To this end, the militants of these groups have been sent from the middle East to Afghanistan, the minister said, adding that in the future their infiltration into neighboring countries is possible, for example, to carry out terrorist attacks.

"Under these conditions, we believe it is important to coordinate efforts in the direction of Afghanistan, to pay due attention to joint exercises both bilaterally and in multilateral formats," he said.

Instead of working to revive Afghanistan after NATO's withdrawal, the bloc's members are trying to restore their military presence in Central Asia, which Russia sees as a direct threat to security there and throughout the CSTO region, Shoigu added.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, overthrowing the Washington-backed government as NATO troops left the country after nearly 20 years of US military presence.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Militants United Nations Russia Minsk United States Middle East August From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female inf ..

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female influence in policymaking forums

7 minutes ago
 Second &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; t ..

Second &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; to begin 31 May in Abu Dhabi

7 minutes ago
 Investopia signs new partnership agreement with Co ..

Investopia signs new partnership agreement with Confederation of Indian Industry

7 minutes ago
 UAE fund to support world heritage restoration and ..

UAE fund to support world heritage restoration and rehabilitation projects in Af ..

37 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strat ..

Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strategic cooperation and coordinat ..

52 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan affirms UAE&#039;s comm ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to sustainable sports d ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.