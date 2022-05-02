Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On the initiative of the Turkish side, on May 2, 2022, a phone conversation was held between the Russian defense minister and the army general, Sergei Shoigu, and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. During the talks, the current situation in Ukraine, including humanitarian issues, was discussed," the ministry said.