BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday criticized the tendency to refer to the Asia-Pacific Region (APR) as Indo-Pacific, saying that artificially expanding spheres of cooperation may complicate matters in the region.

Over the past several years, US President Donald Trump's administration and diplomats have been noticed using the term Indo-Pacific, rather than the more common Asia-Pacific. The tendency is perceived to be a way of containing Chinese influence and promoting other, more US-friendly players in the region such as India, Japan and Australia.

"Security in the APR can only be ensured by taking into account the interests of the countries located there.

We believe that the artificial expansion of the scope of cooperation to the so-called Indo-Pacific region is aimed at creating dividing lines, clashing the APR states and, ultimately, at hampering regional development," Shoigu said, speaking at the plenary session of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

The minister referenced similar policies applied in Europe, Africa and the middle East.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum is organized by the Chinese Defense Ministry and revolves around security and defense issues in the Asia-Pacific region. It has been held on an annual or biennial basis since 2006.