UrduPoint.com

Russia's Shulginov, CNPC Board Of Directors Head Discuss Joint Energy Projects - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Russia's Shulginov, CNPC Board of Directors Head Discuss Joint Energy Projects - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Dai Houliang, the chairman of the board of directors of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), have discussed joint energy projects, the Russian government said on Friday.

"Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov has discussed joint ongoing projects with Chairman of CNPC Board of Directors Dai Houliang. The minister noted that the Russian side is cooperating with Chinese partners in the supply and processing of oil, the supply of natural gas and LNG," the government said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia China Oil Gas Government

Recent Stories

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

40 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

46 minutes ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

2 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.