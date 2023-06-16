MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Dai Houliang, the chairman of the board of directors of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), have discussed joint energy projects, the Russian government said on Friday.

"Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov has discussed joint ongoing projects with Chairman of CNPC Board of Directors Dai Houliang. The minister noted that the Russian side is cooperating with Chinese partners in the supply and processing of oil, the supply of natural gas and LNG," the government said in a statement.