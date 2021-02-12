NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Military engineers from Russia's Central Military District, stationed in Siberia, have started training on how to blast ice jams at the training site in the Kemerovo region, the district said on Friday.

"Over the course of their training, the sappers surveyed the area, measured thickness of the ice cover, calculated the amount of explosives and blasting gear, drilled cavities and planted the explosives. After that, the specialists did several training detonations," the military district said in a statement.

It was noted that the blast-power of explosives was chosen with environmental safety taken into account.

"The demolition and rescue teams include trained troops who are both contracted servicemen and conscripts, with experience in demolition. The teams are also equipped with cross-country vehicles, amphibious carriers (PTS-1), medical vehicles," the statement added.

The Central Military District has a total of ten demolition and four rescue teams.