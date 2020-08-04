(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Russia's Sibur, Saudi Arabia's Aramco and France's Total have stopped researching a joint petrochemical project in Saudi Arabia, the head of the Russian company, Dmitry Konov, said Tuesday.

"We, Aramco, and Total have stopped looking into the project for the time being because we are not seeing economic potential in this project in the current market conditions," Konov told reporters.