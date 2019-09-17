UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Sibur, China's Sinopec Agree Cooperation On 2 Petrochemical Projects

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:42 PM

Russia's Sibur, China's Sinopec Agree Cooperation on 2 Petrochemical Projects

Russia's Sibur and Chinese Sinopec petrochemical companies on Tuesday signed an agrement on the basic conditions for cooperation in the framework of the project to build a facility for the production of a new type of thermoplastic elastomers in Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the signing ceremony

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russia's Sibur and Chinese Sinopec petrochemical companies on Tuesday signed an agrement on the basic conditions for cooperation in the framework of the project to build a facility for the production of a new type of thermoplastic elastomers in Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the signing ceremony.

The companies also signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in the field of nitrile butadiene rubbers.

Related Topics

Russia China From

Recent Stories

CTO Rawalpindi directs CTP Education Wing to spur ..

3 minutes ago

Death toll from Taliban attack in Kabul hits 22: m ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Chief Meets With Iraqi Prime Minister in Bagh ..

3 minutes ago

PAF team trounce Sri Lankan Air Force in series' o ..

3 minutes ago

Attack on Saudi oil facilities could drag Yemen in ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai, Kazakhstan explore mutual cooperation

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.