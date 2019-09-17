Russia's Sibur and Chinese Sinopec petrochemical companies on Tuesday signed an agrement on the basic conditions for cooperation in the framework of the project to build a facility for the production of a new type of thermoplastic elastomers in Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the signing ceremony

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russia 's Sibur and Chinese Sinopec petrochemical companies on Tuesday signed an agrement on the basic conditions for cooperation in the framework of the project to build a facility for the production of a new type of thermoplastic elastomers in Russia , a Sputnik correspondent reported from the signing ceremony.

The companies also signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in the field of nitrile butadiene rubbers.