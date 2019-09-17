Russia's Sibur, China's Sinopec Agree Cooperation On 2 Petrochemical Projects
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:42 PM
Russia's Sibur and Chinese Sinopec petrochemical companies on Tuesday signed an agrement on the basic conditions for cooperation in the framework of the project to build a facility for the production of a new type of thermoplastic elastomers in Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the signing ceremony
The companies also signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in the field of nitrile butadiene rubbers.