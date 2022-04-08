Russian petrochemical giant Sibur and the Chinese Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) are going to revise the strategy of the fulfillment of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (GCC) project, whose construction is underway and will not be affected by the change, Sibur said on Friday

"Sibur and Sinopec see the need to revise the strategy of the implementation of the Amur GCC project; the relevant decisions are planned to be made in the near future," the Russian company said in a statement.

Construction and other works at the site continue, with the readiness of the plant's individual components estimated at 43% and the overall readiness at 37.

8%, the statement read.

Amur GCC is projected to become Russia's largest gas processing and gas chemical cluster. It is located in the town of Svobodny in the Amur region of Russia's Far East, close to the Chinese border.

The construction of the Amur GCC began in September 2020 and is scheduled to be completed by early summer 2024. The traffic capacity of the complex will be 2.7 million metric tons per year, including 2.3 million metric tons of polyethylene and 400,000 tons of polypropylene.