UrduPoint.com

Russia's Sibur, China's Sinopec To Revise Strategy Of Joint Chemical Plant In Siberia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 04:38 PM

Russia's Sibur, China's Sinopec to Revise Strategy of Joint Chemical Plant in Siberia

Russian petrochemical giant Sibur and the Chinese Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) are going to revise the strategy of the fulfillment of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (GCC) project, whose construction is underway and will not be affected by the change, Sibur said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Russian petrochemical giant Sibur and the Chinese Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) are going to revise the strategy of the fulfillment of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (GCC) project, whose construction is underway and will not be affected by the change, Sibur said on Friday.

"Sibur and Sinopec see the need to revise the strategy of the implementation of the Amur GCC project; the relevant decisions are planned to be made in the near future," the Russian company said in a statement.

Construction and other works at the site continue, with the readiness of the plant's individual components estimated at 43% and the overall readiness at 37.

8%, the statement read.

Amur GCC is projected to become Russia's largest gas processing and gas chemical cluster. It is located in the town of Svobodny in the Amur region of Russia's Far East, close to the Chinese border.

The construction of the Amur GCC began in September 2020 and is scheduled to be completed by early summer 2024. The traffic capacity of the complex will be 2.7 million metric tons per year, including 2.3 million metric tons of polyethylene and 400,000 tons of polypropylene.

Related Topics

Russia China Company Traffic SITE September Border Gas 2020 Million

Recent Stories

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

20 minutes ago
 Rupee gets speed to fall against US dollar after S ..

Rupee gets speed to fall against US dollar after SC verdict

28 minutes ago
 Dates business gets boom in KP despite of high pri ..

Dates business gets boom in KP despite of high prices in Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 CIA police apprehends 243 accused

CIA police apprehends 243 accused

2 minutes ago
 35 killed in station rocket attack in Ukraine: res ..

35 killed in station rocket attack in Ukraine: rescue worker

2 minutes ago
 Hefty increase in markup rate to hit trade & indus ..

Hefty increase in markup rate to hit trade & industry: LCCI

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.