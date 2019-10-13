MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Russia's Sibur Holding is considering the possibility of building a petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia with investments of more than $1 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

"We also consider it possible to work in Saudi Arabia. One of our companies is considering the construction of a petrochemical complex with investments of more than $1 billion. This is Sibur Holding, which is our largest company in this sector," Putin told Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia and RT Arabic.