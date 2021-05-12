Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan received the Grand Duchess Elizabeth Feodorovna award of the Imperial Orthodox Palestinian Society (IPPO) on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan received the Grand Duchess Elizabeth Feodorovna award of the Imperial Orthodox Palestinian Society (IPPO) on Tuesday.

The award ceremony was held at the Alexander Solzhenitsyn House of Russia Abroad in Moscow.

"A talented journalist, a remarkable producer, an amazing organizer of media space and a talented writer this is a person who knows the secret to the heart of the youth and who can reach out faster than all of us," IPPO Deputy Chairwoman Anna Gromova said, handing out the award.

She specifically commended Simonyan's assembling of vibrant young teams at media agencies under her leadership that work in languages from virtually all parts of the world.

Gromova described the journalist as a "person who follows her principles uncompromisingly and to the end."

Simonyan expressed gratitude receiving the award, promising to "work to earn it."

The IPPO award, also known as the "Good Heart" award, was established in 2013 by the IPPO Moscow branch in memory of charitable deeds of Grand Duchess Elizabeth Feodorovna. It is intended to honor the "benevolence and humanitarian upbringing of young generations."