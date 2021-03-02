UrduPoint.com
Russia's Single-Day Increase In COVID-19 Cases Falls Below 11,000 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:35 PM

Russia's Single-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases Falls Below 11,000 - Response Center

Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest level since October 4, as 10,565 new cases were confirmed (down from 11,571 the day before), the response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest level since October 4, as 10,565 new cases were confirmed (down from 11,571 the day before), the response center said on Tuesday.

A total of 10,499 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on October 4.

"Over the past day, 10,565 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,069 cases (10.1 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,268,215, with the rate of increase at 0.

25 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,277 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,097 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 937 new cases, down from 943 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 617 new cases, down from 629 on Monday.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 441 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 333 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 86,896.

Total recoveries increased by 14,966 over the given period, up from 11,277 the day before, and reached 3,838,040.

