MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to be registered during the national May holidays, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"We plan to have it registered during the May holidays," Murashko told reporters.