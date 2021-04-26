UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Single-Dose Sputnik Light Vaccine To Be Registered During May Holidays - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:07 PM

Russia's Single-Dose Sputnik Light Vaccine to Be Registered During May Holidays - Minister

Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to be registered during the national May holidays, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to be registered during the national May holidays, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"We plan to have it registered during the May holidays," Murashko told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Holidays May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

30 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

36 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

38 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Indonesian President ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19: Shoaib Akhtar wants curfew in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.