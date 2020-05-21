(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia's Skolkovo Foundation and French multinational pharmaceutical giant Sanofi have launched a laboratory to develop start-ups in health care digital services, the foundation said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the sides will help start-ups to optimize their business processes, launch data collection and analysis tools, and find innovative solutions for Sanofi's patients, partners, and employees that can be scaled up at an international level in the future.

"The start-up development laboratory will become a 'runway' for the rapid launch of innovative projects and will allow Sanofi to promptly approve and implement new solutions. The stage of development and approval of projects with Sanofi experts will take up to 30 days, and innovative ideas will be put into practice in 90 days," the foundation said.

Upon the assessment of the project's results, a decision on scaling up the initiative at a global or regional level will be made, the statement added.