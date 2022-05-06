(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The Russian resort city of Sochi remains a popular venue of national and international forums, the governor of the Krasnodar region said on Friday.

"Sochi remains a platform... for various Federal and international events," Veniamin Kondratyev told reporters in Sochi.

On Friday, Kondratyev hosted a journalists' forum that discussed emerging challenges faced by Russian media. Sochi was expected to host a major Russian investment forum in February but it was postponed for the third time since 2020.