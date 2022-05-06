UrduPoint.com

Russia's Sochi Remains Attractive Forum Venue - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Russia's Sochi Remains Attractive Forum Venue - Governor

The Russian resort city of Sochi remains a popular venue of national and international forums, the governor of the Krasnodar region said on Friday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The Russian resort city of Sochi remains a popular venue of national and international forums, the governor of the Krasnodar region said on Friday.

"Sochi remains a platform... for various Federal and international events," Veniamin Kondratyev told reporters in Sochi.

On Friday, Kondratyev hosted a journalists' forum that discussed emerging challenges faced by Russian media. Sochi was expected to host a major Russian investment forum in February but it was postponed for the third time since 2020.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Sochi Krasnodar February 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Two arrested for desecrating girl's body

Two arrested for desecrating girl's body

38 seconds ago
 UK Labour leader Starmer faces police probe over l ..

UK Labour leader Starmer faces police probe over lockdown gathering

40 seconds ago
 Supreme Court dismisses plea for restoration of co ..

Supreme Court dismisses plea for restoration of constable

42 seconds ago
 Morozov Collection Works Put on Display After Thei ..

Morozov Collection Works Put on Display After Their Return From Paris - Tretyako ..

2 minutes ago
 UK retailer McColl's collapses; 16,000 jobs at ris ..

UK retailer McColl's collapses; 16,000 jobs at risk

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court extends protective bail of Sh ..

Islamabad High Court extends protective bail of Shahbaz Gill

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.