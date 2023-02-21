Russia's sole aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov left the dock on Tuesday and is expected to return to the Russian Navy in 2024, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) CEO Alexei Rakhmanov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia's sole aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov left the dock on Tuesday and is expected to return to the Russian Navy in 2024, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) CEO Alexei Rakhmanov told Sputnik.

Admiral Kuznetsov was docked for repairs and modernization in May 2022.

"The docking of the ship has been completed. Today, at 17:00 (14:00 GMT), the ship left the dock and is now standing at the wall of the 35th plant. Here, repair and modernization work will continue in order to return it to service in 2024," Rakhmanov said.

Repair of the only aircraft carrier of the Russian Navy began in 2017 after military service off the coast of Syria.

In October 2018, when the ship was floated again, an accident occurred: floating dock PD-50, in which the ship was located, abruptly sank, crushing a crane on the aircraft carrier and damaging part of its deck.

The ship was then transferred to the 35th Shipyard in Murmansk, where on December 12, 2020, a fire broke out on board. Two people died and more than a dozen were injured. Another fire on the aircraft carrier occurred in December 2022, but there was no damage or casualties.