BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russia's display of solidarity with the European nations during the coronavirus crisis highlights Moscow's commitment to cooperation, rather than sanctions, German Lawmaker Robby Schlund told Sputnik on Thursday.

Russia has sent specialists and planes loaded with equipment to various hard-hit European nations in a bid to aid them in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"The crisis around the coronavirus has shown that, first of all, Russia has demonstrated a high degree of solidarity and sympathy in the international community. Everyone was shown that Russia is committed to peace and cooperation, and not to sanctions and escalation of the conflict," Schlund said to Sputnik.

The lawmaker, representing the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the Bundestag, also opined on the historical role that sanctions have played in exacerbating differences and breeding confrontations.

"Personally, I consider the sanctions to be fundamentally inappropriate, because, if we turn to history, they always lead to aggravation of conflicts, up to and including military confrontation. Therefore, all sanctions measures from any side should be lifted immediately, especially against Russia," Schlund said.

Russia has been subjected to US and EU sanctions since 2014 for what the West calls the annexation of Crimea and tacit support for the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia, in turn, imposed mirror sanctions against its Western counterparts, denying involvement in eastern Ukraine and claiming rights over Crimea.