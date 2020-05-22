UrduPoint.com
Russia's South Kuril Islands Hit By 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake - Geophysical Survey

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:00 AM

Russia's South Kuril Islands Hit by 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake - Geophysical Survey

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) SAKHALINSK, Russia, May 22 (Sputnik) - A 4.3 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean near Russia's South Kuril Islands, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik on Friday.

"The 4.3 magnitude earthquake was registered at 10:14 a.m. [23:14 on Thursday GMT]. Its epicenter was located ... 288 kilometers [over 178 miles] southeast of the Island of Simushir. The epicenter laid at a depth of 31 kilometers," a head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station said.

The head of the station added that residents of the Kuril Islands had not felt the tremor.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.

