MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The main stage of military drills of Russia's Southern Military District and Airborne Troops will take place on April 22 at the Opuk training ground in Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On April 22, 2021 the main stage of exercises of Southern Military District Troops and Airborne Troops, carried out as part of a surprise combat readiness check, will be held at the Opuk training ground (Republic of Crimea)," the ministry said.

Opuk is located 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Feodosia and 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Kerch, it said.

"The drills... at the Opuk training ground will involve units of an integrated combined arms force, Air Force and air defense units, warships and vessels, military units of Black Sea Fleet coastal forces, part of Caspian Flotilla forces of the Southern Military District, as well as Airborne Troops units," the ministry said.