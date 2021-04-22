UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Southern Military District, Airborne Troops To Hold Drills In Crimea Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:40 AM

Russia's Southern Military District, Airborne Troops to Hold Drills in Crimea Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The main stage of military drills of Russia's Southern Military District and Airborne Troops will take place on April 22 at the Opuk training ground in Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On April 22, 2021 the main stage of exercises of Southern Military District Troops and Airborne Troops, carried out as part of a surprise combat readiness check, will be held at the Opuk training ground (Republic of Crimea)," the ministry said.

Opuk is located 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Feodosia and 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Kerch, it said.

"The drills... at the Opuk training ground will involve units of an integrated combined arms force, Air Force and air defense units, warships and vessels, military units of Black Sea Fleet coastal forces, part of Caspian Flotilla forces of the Southern Military District, as well as Airborne Troops units," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Kerch April From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

52 minutes ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

2 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

3 hours ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

3 hours ago

ICE Announces That a Record 18,848 Murban Crude Oi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.