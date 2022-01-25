UrduPoint.com

Russia's Southern Military District Begins Checking Combat Readiness - Spokesperson

Russia's Southern Military District Begins Checking Combat Readiness - Spokesperson

ON-DON, Russia, January 25 (Sputnik) - The commander of Russia's Southern Military District, Colonel General Alexander Dvornikov, began checking the combat readiness of subordinate formations and military units, Vadim Astafyev, the spokesman for the district, said on Tuesday

"The military units of the Southern Military District were alerted on a training alarm signal ...

According to the verification plan, a number of formations and military units began to carry out marches in a combined way to combined arms training grounds located at a considerable distance from permanent deployment sites to perform combat training tasks," Astafyev told reporters.

Over 6,000 soldiers are involved in the checking designed to assess the ability of unit commanders and squadron tactical groups to organize interaction, he added.

