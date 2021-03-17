UrduPoint.com
Russia's Soyuz-2 Rocket With Updated Design Installed At Baikonur Launch Pad - Roscosmos

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Russia's Soyuz-2 Rocket With Updated Design Installed at Baikonur Launch Pad - Roscosmos

Russia's Soyuz-2 carrier rocket, which for the first time in many decades changed its color scheme from gray-orange to white-dove, has been installed at the launch pad of the Baikonur space center ahead of the planned launch on March 20, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia's Soyuz-2 carrier rocket, which for the first time in many decades changed its color scheme from gray-orange to white-dove, has been installed at the launch pad of the Baikonur space center ahead of the planned launch on March 20, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.

According to the statement, a state commission will hold a meeting early on March 20 to decide on refueling the rocket with propellants and on the exact time of its launch.

The Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with Fregat booster will bring 38 satellites from 18 countries into low-Earth orbit. The payload includes the South Korean CAS500-1 Earth remote sensing satellite as the Primary payload, Japanese ELSA-d space debris docking and removal satellite; four Japanese GRUS satellite; the Saudi Arabia's optical Earth observation NAJM-1 and others, including satellites from Russia, Israel, Thailand, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Argentina, Hungary.

This will be the first commercial launch conducted by Glavkosmos Launch Services (Roscosmos commercial launch operator) authorized by Roscosmos to conclude commercial contracts for the launch of satellites using Soyuz-2 rockets from Russian cosmodromes.

