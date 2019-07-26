UrduPoint.com
Russia's Soyuz-2.1 Carriers May Be Equipped With RD-180 Engines Made For Export- Roscosmos

Russia's Soyuz-2.1 Carriers May Be Equipped With RD-180 Engines Made for Export- Roscosmos

Russia may start using its RD-180 rocket engines, which it exports to the United States but does not currently use itself, in the first stages of Soyuz-2.1 carriers, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia may start using its RD-180 rocket engines, which it exports to the United States but does not currently use itself, in the first stages of Soyuz-2.1 carriers, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"It [Soyuz] will certainly continue flying for around 10 more years.

One of the possible decisions is to change Soyuz-2.1a and Soyuz-2.1b first stages' engines for RD-180," Rogozin said at the Central Research Institute of Machine Building.

Since the United States has long been seeking to reduce reliance on Russian equipment, it plans to stop purchasing RD-180 after Blue Origin develops BE-4 engine for the Vulcan rocket, which is expected to replace the Atlas V carrier equipped with RD-180.

