Russia's Soyuz MS-13 Spacecraft With 3 Crew Members On Board Docks With ISS

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:10 AM

Russia's Soyuz MS-13 Spacecraft With 3 Crew Members on Board Docks With ISS

BAIKONUR COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Russia's Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft with three crew members on board docked on Sunday with the International Space Station (ISS), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The docking took place at 1:47 a.m. Moscow time (22:47 GMT on Saturday), four minutes ahead of the schedule.

The Soyuz FG carrier rocket with the spacecraft was launched from Baikonur at 7:28 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday.

Three crew members on board Soyuz MS-13 - Alexander Skvortsov of Russia, Luca Parmitano of Italy, and Andrew Morgan of the United States - have joined three other astronauts at the ISS - Russia's Aleksey Ovchinin, NASA's Christina Koch and Nick Hague.

