BAIKONUR COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Russia's Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft with three crew members on board took off from the Baikonur cosmodrome and is headed to the International Space Station (ISS) after third stage cut-off and separation from the Soyuz FG carrier rocket, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The liftoff occurred at 7:28 p.m. Moscow time (16:28 GMT). The spaceship is scheduled to dock to the ISS in approximately six hours after orbiting the Earth four times.

Three crew members on board Soyuz MS-13 - Alexander Skvortsov of Russia, Luca Parmitano of Italy, and Andrew Morgan of the United States - will join three other astronauts at the ISS - Russia's Aleksey Ovchinin, NASA's Christina Koch and Nick Hague.

The launch occurred on the 50th anniversary of the US Apollo 11 manned mission's landing on the Moon. The landing took place on July 20, 1969. Between 1969 and 1972, the United States carried out six crewed landings on the Moon.