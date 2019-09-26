(@imziishan)

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russia's Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station on Wednesday bringing the next crew and the first UAE astronaut to the orbital outpost, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

The approach and docking of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, which was launched on board a Soyuz-FG carrier rocket earlier in the day, took place in an autonomous regime. The transfer of the arriving crew from the spacecraft to the station is expected at 00.45 Moscow time on September 26 (21:45 GMT on September 25).

For the first time since 2015, nine people will be on board the ISS instead of the usual six.

UAE astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori is expected to stay on board the ISS for eight days and to carry out a range of scientific experiments.