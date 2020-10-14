UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Soyuz MS-17 Delivers Crew To ISS In Record-Breaking Time

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:37 PM

Russia's Soyuz MS-17 Delivers Crew to ISS in Record-Breaking Time

Russia's Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut, docked at the International Space Station after a record-short flight that lasted three hours and three minutes

BAIKONUR SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia's Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut, docked at the International Space Station after a record-short flight that lasted three hours and three minutes.

The docking was broadcast by Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier launched the Soyuz MS-17 from the Baikonur spaceport at 08:45 Moscow time (05:45 GMT). The spacecraft docked at the ISS at 11:48 Moscow time, breaking the 2017 record of five hours and 38 minutes.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia 2017 From

Recent Stories

Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurates newly established Re ..

4 minutes ago

Misbah to step down from chief selector’s role t ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistani jewelry company to display 'Kashmir sapp ..

4 minutes ago

Houthi Rebels Blame Yemeni Government for Obstruct ..

4 minutes ago

One Dead After Taxi Falls Into Yauza River in Mosc ..

9 minutes ago

Malian Interim Vice-President Discusses Security I ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.