BAIKONUR SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia's Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut, docked at the International Space Station after a record-short flight that lasted three hours and three minutes.

The docking was broadcast by Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier launched the Soyuz MS-17 from the Baikonur spaceport at 08:45 Moscow time (05:45 GMT). The spacecraft docked at the ISS at 11:48 Moscow time, breaking the 2017 record of five hours and 38 minutes.