MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The temperature in Russia's Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS) has reached 50 degrees Celsius in a day due to a failure in the thermoregulation system, an informed source told Sputnik on Friday.

"The temperature inside the Soyuz has already risen to 50 degrees Celsius due to the failure in the cooling system," the source said.

Roscosmos specialists "are currently trying different ways to reduce it," the source added.

Roscosmos, in turn, noted that the temperature in the living space of the spacecraft is about 30 degrees Celsius.

Roscosmos also said that temperature changes in the spacecraft are not critical for the operation of systems, and added that there is no threat to the life and health of the crew.

Earlier, another informed source told Sputnik that the failure in the spacecraft's thermoregulation system, which maintains the required temperature and humidity, may lead to the spacecraft's devices failure.

The source noted that the launch of manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-23, scheduled for March 2023, may be postponed because of the accident.

A leak from the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 occurred on Thursday due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak.

Due to the incident, the spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin had to be canceled. The NASA broadcast showed how fountains of technical liquid were being shot from the Soyuz.

Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said that a micrometeorite hit may have caused damage to the spacecraft's outer skin and depressurization of the cooling system. According to him, no other changes were found in the telemetry of the spacecraft and the station.