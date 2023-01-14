UrduPoint.com

Russia's Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft To Dock To ISS In Unmanned Mode On February 22 - Roscosmos

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 07:56 PM

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, which will be launched in unmanned mode to the International Space Station (ISS) on February 20, will dock to it on February 22, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, which will be launched in unmanned mode to the International Space Station (ISS) on February 20, will dock to it on February 22, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"Due to an emergency situation with the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, its crew � Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Francisco Rubio � will return to Earth aboard Soyuz MS-23, which is set to dock to the ISS in unmanned mode on February 22," the statement read.

Roscosmos and its partners on the ISS have taken measures to ensure the safety of the crew in the event of an emergency on the orbital station before the replacement ship arrives. In this case, US astronaut Rubio will return to Earth separately from Russian cosmonauts Prokopyev and Petelin, the statement said.

"The systems of ISS and Soyuz MS-22 are working normally, but in the event of an accident before the arrival of Soyuz MS-23, the crew will need an emergency evacuation to Earth. It was decided to temporarily move Francisco Rubio's seat from Soyuz MS-22 to Crew Dragon (the work will take place on January 17-18).

In case of an emergency evacuation, Francisco Rubio will return to Earth aboard it," Roscosmos said.

In this scenario, the Russian cosmonauts will return to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, even though it has recently suffered a coolant leak. Roscosmos says that the landing of two cosmonauts instead of three would be safer, as it will help reduce the temperature and humidity aboard the Soyuz MS-22.

When the Soyuz MS-23 arrives, the seats of the three cosmonauts, including Rubio, will be moved to it.

On December 14, a leak from the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment. The failure did not affect the living conditions of the crew, and there is no need for emergency evacuation. To maintain a comfortable temperature in the living space of the Soyuz MS-22, cooled air is supplied from the Russian segment of the ISS.

